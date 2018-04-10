ODM official says nominated Ward Reps illiterate, ignorant of duties

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Most of the nominated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MCAs are illiterate according to a senior party official.

Party national chairman John Mbadi (pictured) said most of the nominated MCAs were given the slots based on their loyalty to some party officials rather than credentials.

“Some of the nominated ODM MCAs were personal assistants to some party officials but they have no idea of their roles in the County Assembly. Most of them have low levels of education,” he said.

Speaking when he opened the Orange party branch office in Ndhiwa constituency, the Suba South MP said ODM has observed that some of the nominated MCAs do not have the ability to contribute to motions in the Assembly proceedings.

“The situation has culminated in poor service delivery,” he said, adding that the party is contemplating reviewing its constitution on nominations.