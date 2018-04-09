English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Families stranded after bandits destroy their homes in W. Pokot

Victims of bandit  attacks from different villages  along the west Pokot and Egeyo Marakwet border have been homeless  for the last two months now. This is after more than two hundred houses were torched by unknown bandits, and now the leaders are demanding that the government beefs up security in the region so that normalcy can return.

