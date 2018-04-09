English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Families stranded after bandits destroy their homes in W. Pokot
Victims of bandit attacks from different villages along the west Pokot and Egeyo Marakwet border have been homeless for the last two months now. This is after more than two hundred houses were torched by unknown bandits, and now the leaders are demanding that the government beefs up security in the region so that normalcy can return.
