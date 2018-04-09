Arrest Ngirici, Waiguru tells security chiefs

Githinji Mwangi, Robin Obino and Seth Mwaniki @PeopleDailyKe

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru now wants the police to arrest and prosecute county Women’s Representative Wangui Ngirici and her husband, Peter Ngirici, over alleged role in disruption of Deputy President William Ruto’s function in her county last Friday.

Waiguru, who has accused the two of hiring the hecklers, is demanding they be charged with gross misconduct and breach of the peace.

But Ngirici immediately denied Waiguru’s allegations, saying she is a “law-abiding and peace-loving” citizen.

“I don’t want to talk about the issue now because it is a matter before the courts. I have instructed my lawyers to take up the matter,” she told journalists yesterday.

At a press conference at Sagana town on Saturday, Waiguru accused the police of laxity and complacency, saying the two should have been arrested by now.

The governor demanded an explanation from the county security chief on why the two are yet to be arrested or summoned to record a statement with the police.

“Let everybody follow the law and I am demanding an explanation from law enforcers and their bosses on whether Ngirici is above the law,’’ said Waiguru.

Waiguru said the heckling was planned to discredit her in the eyes of the Deputy President.

“It was clear from the morning that the legislator had planned to embarrass me in front of the Deputy President and discredit me and my administration in the eyes of Kenyans,’’ she said.

Waiguru accused Ngirici of sabotaging her development efforts, saying her style of politics was archaic and retrogressive.

Ruto was caught up the Kirinyanga politics wrangles after his speech at Kerugoya was briefly interrupted by chants of “Waiguru must go” from a section of the crowd.

The Deputy President reprimanded the hecklers and attempted to play mediator between the two leaders.

“We agreed to have a unified nation not what we hear coming from Kirinyaga. We do not want to hear fracas and insults coming from this county,” he said.

The feud between the two leaders started last year when Ngirici accused Waiguru of “refusing to recognise her as the leader who mentored her when she joined politics”.

Succession politics

“Respect is two-way traffic and if Waiguru does not respect me as a duly elected leader or as her mentor, then I will not also recognise her,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, two MPs from Nyeri county have urged elected Mount Kenya region leaders to desist from 2022 election politics.

Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) and Mwangi Gichuhi (Tetu) said succession politics will derail Jubilee’s development agenda and portray Mount Kenya region in bad light.

They were reacting to the simmering war between Waiguru and Ngirici, which boiled to the surface during Ruto’s tour of Kirinyaga last week.

Ngunjiri said it was wrong to display disrespect to President Kenyatta’s call to Jubilee leaders to give politics a break and concentrate on development.

“I feel sad when some of us keep disobeying the call of President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding how we should conduct ourselves after the election. It is disheartening more so when it comes from those of us who were elected on Jubilee Party ticket,” he said.

Stop debate

Gichuhi said that leaders should stop the debate on whether Mt Kenya region will support Deputy President William Ruto to succeed Uhuru when he retires in 2022, saying such talk should be left until a year to the next General Election to give room for meaningful development.