Anti-counterfeit drugs law under review, says Kariuki

The government is revising laws on counterfeit drugs, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki has said.

Speaking after meeting pharmaceutical industry stakeholders at the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, the CS said the government is conscious that there is need to calibrate regulatory ecosystem and deal with criminal elements if Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is to be achieved.

“We are taking stringent measures to ensure counterfeit drugs do not reach patients, the government is going to be extra vigilant,” she said.

Market surveillance

Kariuki said the pharmaceutical industry stakeholders have a role to play in the achievement of universal health coverage. She directed the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to enhance market surveillance to ensure that only legitimate outlets are allowed to sell medicines in the country.

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya chairman Louis Machogu said the society is committed to working with government.

“This will help address issues of medicine cost, stabilisation to ensure drugs are affordable to patients,” he said.