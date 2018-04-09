Gilgil MP terms hawkers eviction from weighbridge unfair

More than 100 hawkers who have been operating at the Gilgil weighbridge on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway are crying foul after they were kicked out in unclear circumstances.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari termed the directive unfair and uncalled for, saying hawkers were conducting their affairs legally.

She said the section of the highway is a source of livelihood for hundreds of residents, adding that she will raise the issue with higher authorities.

Find solution

“I have an appointment with Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) director general over this development so that we can come up with a solution on how traders can be assisted,” she said.

She called on the security agents to stop harassing traders as she challenged the hawkers to observe the rule of the law.

Gilgil OCPD Sarah Koki said they were just implementing a directive from KeNHA that the hawkers be kept off the highway.

She said they are ready and willing to allow the hawkers back to their business on condition that they meet the set rules and regulations.