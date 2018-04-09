NATIONALNEWS

Gilgil MP terms hawkers eviction from weighbridge unfair

Kirera Mwiti 3 hours ago
1,882 Less than a minute
Gilgil MP Martha Wangari (left)addresses hawkers at the Gilgil weighbridge yesterday. PHOTO: KIRERA MWITI

More than 100 hawkers who have been operating at the Gilgil weighbridge on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway are crying foul after they were kicked out in unclear circumstances.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari termed the directive unfair and uncalled for, saying hawkers were conducting their affairs legally.

She said the section of the highway is a source of livelihood for hundreds of residents, adding that she will raise the issue with  higher authorities.

Find solution

“I have an appointment with Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) director general over this development so that we can come up with a solution on how  traders can be assisted,” she said.

She called on the security agents to stop harassing traders as she challenged the hawkers to observe the rule of the law.

Gilgil OCPD Sarah Koki said they were just implementing a directive from KeNHA that the hawkers be kept off the highway.

She said they are ready and willing to allow the hawkers back to their business on condition that they meet the set rules and regulations.

Related Articles

2 hours ago
2,008

Arrest Ngirici, Waiguru tells security chiefs

Photo of Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki
2 hours ago
1,923

Anti-counterfeit drugs law under review, says Kariuki

3 hours ago
1,902

Ngilu seeks remedy to perennial Kitui-Tana border clashes

3 hours ago
1,899

Congested boarding schools ‘exposing students to TB’