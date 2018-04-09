Irony of key drug-maker ‘poisoning’ own citizens

George Kebaso @Morarak

It’s ironical that of the 45 registered pharmaceutical companies in East Africa, Kenya boasts 39 manufacturers—according to World Bank’s Lead Health Sector Specialist Khama Rogo—yet her citizens continue to consume expired drugs.

And according to Regional Network for Equity in Health in East and Southern Africa (Equinet), Kenya is among 37 sub-Saharan African countries that manufacture pharmaceutical products.

In the latest report, Auditor General Edward Ouko indicated that the taxpayer lost more than Sh300 million to expired pharmaceutical products in 2016.

Death trap

In December 2016, State pharmaceutical experts destroyed more than 65 tonnes of expired medicine from various hospitals and drug stores. Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya president Paul Mwaniki said about 70 per cent of the medicines were from public health facilities. The drugs were seized from more than 20 health facilities in Mombasa, Kwale, Kitui and Nairobi.

Experts say consumption of expired drugs is hazardous and could lead to drug resistance and even death. That’s why it is a cause of worry when unscrupulous traders prey on some of the world’s poorest, who also face high costs for healthcare and often lack medical insurance.

But the question remains; What is the role of Kenya Medical Suplies Authority as the State drugs supplier, in taming the rogues who keep endangering innocent lives?