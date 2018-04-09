Ngilu seeks remedy to perennial Kitui-Tana border clashes

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has called for erection of marked physical boundary between Kitui and Tana River counties to curb perennial clashes over water and pasture.

She said she would liaise with Tana River governor to identify the boundaries as one way of the conflicts between herdsmen and Kitui residents.

“We need to work together with leaders from the nomadic communities to deal with underlying issues that trigger clashes,” Ngilu told members of the National Assembly Committee on National cohesion and Equal Opportunity when they paid a courtesy call in her office on Friday.

The governor regretted that the herdsmen, often in search of water and pasture for their animals, have displaced locals in some trading centres along the border.

MPs, led by Teso North’s Oku Kaunya, said the committee is touring conflict-prone Isiolo, Kitui, Garissa and Tana River counties to identify the root of and remedy for clashes.

“We intend to establish the cohesion status of the communities along the borders of the four counties,” said Kaunyi.

Peace initiatives

He reiterated the need to evaluate the effectiveness of peace building initiatives and the role of county security and peace committees in affected areas.

The meeting was also attended by Kitui county security committee led by County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti. Meanwhile, Kitui County Assembly has approved all governor Charity Ngilu’s chief officers nominees presented to the House two months ago.

James Songolo is now the Chief Officer in the department of Agriculture and livestock development while Joseph Kimanga will be in charge of Water and irrigation department.

Other chief officers include Benjamin Kioko, Richard Mukula, Agnetta Mwikali, Geoffrey Changangu, Justus Kalii, Enoch Nguthu and Geoffrey Kimanzi.