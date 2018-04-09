NATIONALNEWS

Registration of births targets 10m children, says Matiang’i

Evans Nyakundi
CS Fred Matiang'i

The ongoing registration of births targets 10 million children, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

He said, by the end of last week, eight million children had been registered bringing a shortfall of  two million children.

He said the exercise is mandatory as it will help the government in budgeting.

Speaking at Mongori High School in Nyamira county after opening a new science  complex, Matiang’i directed chiefs and their assistants  to move in their villages and ensure that  all the children have birth certificates.

“Through birth registration, the government will be in a position of knowing the foreigners in the country,” said the CS.

Matiang’i, who was accompanied by the county director of Education Nelson Sifuna, challenged parents to  invest in  their children’s education.

Education challenges

He urged professionals working outside their home counties to come back and assist in addressing education challenges in schools they had gone through.

He said with the help of more than 200 professionals from the Gusii community, they could assist in putting up a new dorm for the boys at the institution.

