Appoint more women to leadership positions, Kanu lobby urges Uhuru

People Daily 3 hours ago
Lucy Kamira

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Kanu party’s women congress has expressed concerns over the low number of women leaders and politicians in the country, saying it undermines gender balance envisioned in the Constitution.

Speaking in Nakuru on Saturday, the lobby appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint more women to leadership positions.

Led by Lucy Kamira, who unsuccessfully vied for the Vihiga Women’s Representative post, the women lamented that close to 10 years since the promulgation of the new Constitution and introduction of devolution, the country is yet to realise gender parity in leadership.

“We want to mainstream the gender agenda. This will enable them to come out of the history of discrimination, violence, deceit and under-representation,” said Kamira.

“When women have the freedom to reach their potential, all families and communities will grow stronger.”

