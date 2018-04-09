Union opposes TSC promotion scheme

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has vowed to thwart bid by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to promote teachers based on productivity instead of performance.

The union has crafted a raft of strategies, including legal means, that it intends to use to reverse decision by the TSC to promote teachers based on productivity.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia, while meeting National Assembly’s Education and Research Committee, said teachers will be appraised on performance.

Knut deputy secretary general Hesbon Otieno said the scheme of service allows teachers, who have enrolled for education courses and acquired degrees or masters, be upgraded and promoted while the new policy to be adopted by TSC seeks to deny teachers the promotion privileges.

Speaking on Saturday, Otieno faulted the TSC for “demeaning the teachers to the extent of depriving them their promotion rights” yet they secured loans in order advance their education and enjoy promotion privileges.

Teachers’ transfers

Meanwhile, teachers have asked the TSC to shelve transfer plans to save teachers from suicides, pressure and destabilise families hence undermine performances.

Otieno said teachers will reject letters ordering them to move to the new workstations.