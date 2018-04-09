Back Uhuru-Raila unity, Orengo tells Siaya locals

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

The unity deal signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga does not create posts for individuals but deals directly with strategies that would end socio-economic and political woes bedevilling Opposition strongholds, Senate Leader of Minority James Orengo has said.

He said distribution of political posts has not been factored in the agreement but its outcome will benefit all Kenyans especially those from Nasa strongholds.

Speaking during a burial in Siaya on Saturday, Orengo asked Kenyans to support the deal between Uhuru and Raila if they want peace to reign in the country.

“A clique of government officials are trying to frustrate the pact but I know that Raila will dodge their gimmicks and ensure he succeeds in his mission of liberating Kenyans from oppression,” he said.

Frustrate pact

Orengo urged all leaders especially those in Nasa to be part of the newly found relationship to deliver goodies to their constituents as they warm up for 2022 political fights.

“We support the efforts by Raila to bring peace and unity in Kenya. He has fought lots of political wars including detention and imprisonment, and when he has made a decision that time has come to reconcile the nation, we must support him,” he said.

Orengo who was accompanied by Alego/Usonga MP Sam Atandi, Siaya Public Service Board chairman Joe Donde and MCAs James Obiero Otare( Siaya Township Ward) and Joseph Mboha (South East Alego) said the country should rally behind Raila and Uhuru deal so that Kenya can move forward.

“There should be justice in the country and there should be an end to tribalism and corruption. Kenyans need to see progress instead of conflicts and discrimination,” he said.