MP treats Thika pupils to ‘Egg Monday’ from next month

More than 21,000 pupils from 33 public primary schools in Thika constituency will from next month get a boiled egg each weekly in a programme launched by area MP.

Dubbed “Egg Monday”, the initiative seeks to increase enrolment, better the health of school-going children and economically empower parents who will be supplying the eggs.

Speaking at Kenyatta Primary School during the programme launch, Thika MP Patrick Wainaina said besides supplying, some parents will be employed as cooks which will give them a source of income.

“This programme will incorporate both nutritional and commercial approach due to its emphasis on supply and value chain management. It will fight malnutrition and go a long way in creating a ready market for locally produced eggs,” he said.

The eggs are expected to be supplied by parents who have formed cluster groups and urged others to start hatcheries and take advantage of opportunities that will be present.

“We will also better the performance of our schools by motivating our teachers through incentives which Jungle Foundation will provide. Every teacher that registers highest improvement in all subjects will be awarded,” he added.

Thika director of education Ronald Mbogo said the programme will reduce absenteeism and thereby help the government achieve the zero-rate illiteracy millennium goal.

He said the programme will help arrest the dwindling standards of education in the area.