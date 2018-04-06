Narok man to serve 50 years in jail for murder

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years imprisonment by Narok High Court after he was found guilty of killing his neighbour, who he suspected of having an affair with his wife.

Justice Justus Bwonong’a found Bernard Langat guilty after four witnesses gave consistence evidence that proved he killed Wesley Koskei, 25, by stabbing him severally on November 20, 2016 in Kuto village in Narok West sub-county.

According to Winne Chepkorir, a witness, Langat was drunk at the time he stabbed the deceased on the neck and back.

Chepkorir said Koskei was pronounced dead on arrival to Longisa Level Four Hospital in Bomet, where he was rushed for treatment by neighbours and family.

Langat, in his defense through his lawyer Irene Nchoe, said the act was prompted by an text message that he had received from the deceased threatening to kill him over allegations that he wanted to take his wife.

Nchoe pleaded for leniency saying Langat was a first-time offender and that he was remorseful.

“He is a young man who is willing to change. He has a wife with no child, so I plead with the court to be lenient with him as he has proved to be remorseful,” she said.

While giving the sentence, judge Bwongong’a said he had taken into consideration the mitigation but the crime he committed of inflicting wounds on the deceased was a capital offense and attracted long-term imprisonment.

He ordered that Langat should serve a minimum of 20 years imprisonment before he qualifies for Presidential Pardon.

This comes only a day after a Narok magistrate’s court sentenced a 29-year-old man to 30 years imprisonment for defiling a minor and infecting her with HIV/Aids.

-KNA