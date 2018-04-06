Maangi, MP warn Kisii leaders against early campaigns

Robert Ochoro

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu have urged elected leaders to stop early political campaigns, saying it will derail development.

The duo said the ongoing campaigns on who should succeed Governor James Ongwae in 2022 is a waste of time, challenging the leaders to focus on serving residents.

They said the election is four years away, adding that it is important for the leaders to deliver the pledges they made to residents in the last General Election before they could declare interest in the governor’s seat.

“We have a mandate to serve our people. The ongoing campaigns will not help us. We will campaign when the right time comes,” said Maangi.

Speaking on Thursday at Kiamokama dispensary in Nyaribari Masaba after a tree planting exercise, he said the people are referees and they will determine who wins the seat in 2022.

Machogu said the campaigns were diverting the leaders’ development agenda and challenged them to wait for the right time to vie for the seats.

“It is wrong to engage in politics throughout. We need time to work and wait for the right time” he said.

He urged the leaders to account for public funds entrusted to them and tell members of the public the projects they are implementing and their cost for transparency.

Maangi said Governor Ongwae’s administration is committed to serving residents and would meet their expectations in various sectors including health.