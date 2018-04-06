Journalists fundraise for colleague’s cancer treatment bill

Thousands of journalists in Kenya Friday took part in a campaign to help one their own, who is undergoing cancer treatment in India, to raise Sh6.5 million medical bill.

The campaign dubbed ‘#IKForDeniss Friday Marathon’ aimed to mobilize resources for the ailing journalist. The organisers said the 6am to 6pm drive hoped to raise Sh1 million, “slashing down the due bill to Sh2.7 million. So far, from a standing balance of Sh6.5 million, #IstandwithDennis Easter appeal raised Sh2.8 million.”

Dennis Omondi is suffering from acute leukaemia (cancer of the blood) and is supposed to undergo bone marrow transplant.

Omondi was diagnosed with acute leukaemia at Kenyatta National Hospital on January 10 and after weeks of treatment he was flown to India for specialised treatment.

Omondi is admitted to Apollo Hospital in India.

To help Omondi, wellwishers can send support to: M-PESA Pay Bill 138182, Account No.1222903350 or KCB Milimani Branch under Account name Dennis Musindi and Account No.1222903350.