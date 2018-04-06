Man in bizarre toothbrush accident out of danger after endoscopic procedure

David Charo, who was admitted at Coast Provincial General Hospital after he accidentally swallowed a toothbrush, is now out of danger after doctors at the hospital successfully performed endoscopic removal of the toothbrush.

Dr Ramadhan Omar, who led the operation, used the latest technology that saved the patient from the agony of undergoing incision.

“The tension is over, I now feel relieved. They took me to theatre and shortly afterwards I was out. They had removed the toothbrush. There was no surgery, not even a single blood spot after the operation,” said the visibly elated Charo in an interview at the hospital.

He appealed to the government to offer quality services in grassroots health facilities, adding: “I could not have suffered this much.”

The 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he accidentally swallowed his brush while cleaning his teeth last Sunday at Paziani village in Ganze, Kilifi county.

“I was brushing my teeth at around 8am but it accidentally glided through my throat where it got stuck for hours. I was rushed to Mariakani Sub-county Hospital on a motorbike but I was referred to CPGH,” he said.

Photos of an xray taken on his belly indicated that the brush had stuck against the stomach walls slightly below the ribcage.

“Doctors told me they had three options; waiting for the brush to come out naturally through egestion but this failed and they were left with two options, either to carry out an endoscopic removal or an open surgery incase the former failed,” he said.