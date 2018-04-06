Karua election petition against Waiguru to start next week

Githinji Mwangi

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua’s election petition against Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru will kick off on April 10, Kerugoya High Court judge Lucy Gitari ruled on Friday.

According to Justice Gitari, hearing of the case will proceed daily for two weeks. This comes after she ruled against an application by Waiguru, who had argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the petition because the six-month timeline given by the Constitution and Election Petition Act has lapsed.

Justice Gitari said the case will proceed from where it stopped when an appeal was made at the Court of Appeal, which stayed the case.

She said the Court of Appeal didn’t extended the timeline of the case because it was not heard and determined during the initial stage. She said the court has two months and 20 days to hear and determine the matter as per the law.

In the ruling read for two hours and 15 minutes, the judge refused to rescue herself from the case and termed the assertion by Karua that she was biased a mere perception.

She said the petitioner’s application for rescue was a spirited move to shop for a judge who she’s happy with it but doesn’t reveal any evidence of biases by the judge.

“I was searched, tried, tested and consequently given a clean bill of health by three judges and the move by the petitioner to bring up the matter again is an abuse of court process,” she said.

However, she affirmed that the Court of Appeal indicted her of using unnecessary strong language when dismissing the case on technicalities.