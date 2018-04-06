State extends Nemis registration by one month

The long queues that had become a common spectacle at the Machakos county Registrar of Births and Deaths are now a thing of the past after the government extended the deadline for online registration of learners.

A spot check at the station revealed that the number of parents seeking the services since Tuesday has reduced after Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed said the government had given parents another month to finalise the process.

Extension of the deadline comes after it emerged that only 9.3 million out of the targeted 12 million learners had been registered in the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

Parents are expected to take advantage of the April holiday to finalise the exercise of registering their children.

Last week, County Registrar of Persons Ken Nyamwea had raised concern over the high number of people visiting his office to collect birth certificates for their children as the deadline drew near.

“We are forced to be seated from as early as 7am and leave our offices at 8pm to try and see whether we can serve the more than 3,500 applicants daily,” he said.

He said the limited number staff at his disposal could not attend to the large number of applicants from the seven sub-counties.

Meanwhile, majority of schools in Machakos county have complied with the government order to paint their buses yellow.

County Education director Samuel Boto said most school heads in the county had already adhered to the directive, whose deadline expired last week. “I have not received any information from law enforcement officers regarding noncompliance,” he said.

Early this week, the Education CS said the government would not extend the deadline for schools to have their buses painted yellow and ordered police to impound any school vehicle found operating without the required coat.

-KNA