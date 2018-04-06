Lands ministry to set up squatters databank to end multiple resettlements

The Ministry of Lands is set to create a national databank for squatters in Kenya to curb rampant cases of multiple allocation of government land to unscrupulous individuals.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro termed the squatter problem in the country as chronic, saying the issue was exacerbated by corrupt squatters who had made a career out of invading unoccupied land in anticipation of government bail-out.

Speaking in Wundanyi on Thursday during a tour of Taita-Taveta county land registry, he said the databank would have unique identifier numbers for all squatters who have been allocated land by the government to avoid multiple resettlement.

“We have professional squatters who are earning a living by getting allocated land parcels by the government. We will put a stop to this by having all squatters registered in a centralised database,” he said.

Mung’aro was accompanied by Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime, County Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha and senior lands officials in the county. The visit came a day before the arrival of Parliamentary Committee on Lands, which was expected to tour the region on Friday.

In February, there was a row between squatters and the management of a private farm in Taveta over resettlement. In 2015, the government had donated 2,000 acres for allocation to squatters who were living in the land at that time. It, however, emerged that thousands of undocumented others invaded the land from elsewhere when issuing of title deeds started.

At Wundanyi registry, the CAS urged the officials to work closely with the chiefs to distribute title deeds that are lying idle at the land’s office. There are approximately 7,000 title deeds uncollected at the county lands office.

He said all activities and processes at the ministry were expected to be fully digitised by 2020 to streamline operations in the lands docket. Already, registries in the outskirts of Nairobi City including Ruiru, Kiambu and Kajiado have been integrated into the digital loop. In Coast region, the digitisation program was carried out in Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale and is currently at 50 per cent completed.

-KNA