Uhuru picks Kimaiyo, Githu to head State Corporations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed immediate former Attorney General Githu Muigai and former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo as key corporations heads.

Githu will now chair the Council for Legal Education while Kimaiyo becomes Kenyatta National Hospital non-executive chairman, replacing Mark Bor, who will now head the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital board.

In a Gazette Notice dated April 6, the President said: “I appoint Kimaiyo to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of KNH up to March 17, 2019, with effect from the 18th April 2018. The appointment of the Bor is revoked.”

Kimaiyo comes to the position at a time the facility has been in the headlines lately following various alleged scandals and professional misconduct. “I appoint Bor to be the chairperson of the Board of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for a period of three years with effect from April 18.”

In the new appointents, former Labour CS Kazungu Kambi will chair the board of the Coast Development Authority.

Other appointees include Edwin Yinda (Information Communication Technology Authority), Bernard Mungatana (Industrial and Commercials Development Corporation), Erastus Mwongera (Kenya National Highways Authority) and James Ndegwa to head the board of Capital Markets Authority.

-ROBIN OBINO