Mt Kenya leaders promise Ruto their support in 2022

Leaders from Mt Kenya region have vowed to back Deputy President William Ruto for presidency in 2022, dismissing claims there were plans in the region to sabotage his ambitions.

The leaders who included Governor Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Sabina Chege (Murang’a), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), George Kariuki (Ndia), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo) and Mary Waithera (Maragwa) said their support for Ruto was not negotiable.

Others were Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Senator Charles Kibiru and Women’s Representative Purity Ngirici.

The MPs also said the decision by Nasa leader Raila Odinga to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta does not affect Jubilee Party’s succession plan.

Speaking in Murang’a High School during a prize-giving day ceremony yesterday, the leaders told off some leaders claiming there are plans by Mt Kenya leaders to sabotage Ruto’s 2022 bid.

“We want to make it clear here, that we are in Jubilee to stay. Our candidate as people of Mt Kenya come 2022 is Ruto. That’s all and we don’t mince our words,” said Mwaniki.

She said the region’s residents have a debt to pay to the Deputy President, saying Ruto has stood with President Uhuru to weather stormy political situations in the country.

Governor Iria said they would not be gagged from talking about succession politics, as it was part of the country’s development agenda.

“There is nothing wrong when we continue saying Ruto will be the next country’s CEO when President Uhuru’s term comes to an end in 2022,” he added.

While acknowledging the support, Ruto said time for politics was over and asked leaders to focus their energies on matters of development. He said the government’s transformative agenda through the Big Four is on course, saying nothing will deter its resolve to uplift the lives of citizens.

“Our transformative agenda for the country can’t wait, can’t be postponed and can’t be challenged. We are working to ensure the success of our agenda,” he said. Addressing wananchi in Gakoigo and Njega’s grounds when he launched the Kerugoya-Rutue-Kiandieri and Njega’s-Mutito-Kagumo-Mukinduri roads in Kirinyaga county, Ruto urged leaders to unite and serve the people.

“I urge all leaders to unite and avoid divisive politics. Let’s focus our energies on development,” he said.

