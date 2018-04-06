English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KFS,KWS and Narok County Govt enter into partnership to reclaim Mau forest

 The Kenya Forest Service, the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Narok county government have entered into a partnership to reclaim the forest cover in the region, with particular emphasis on engaging schools in tree planting exercises. Led by the Senior Deputy chief conservator of Forests Esau Omollo, the team  embarked on an exercise to restore the Mau forest cover that has suffered heavy destruction. According to Omollo, a tea zone will be planted around the water catchment resource to resolve the issue of forest encroachment, adding that communities will be sensitised on the importance of the tea zone, despite some opposing the move, with emphasis now being put on investing knowledge in students on the importance of forest conservation. Narok county commissioner George Natembea called on the communities to embrace the culture of planting trees during the rainy season to ensure the 10 percent forest cover is achieved, insisting that the fight against logging and charcoal burning will be sustained even after the lapse of the 90 day ban

