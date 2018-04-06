English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Services in Public hospitals in Embu improve after acquisition of equipment

K24 Tv 3 hours ago
1,908 Less than a minute

As the world commemorates World Health Day,  Embu county continues to progress towards achieving improved health status, with enhanced service delivery. Embu public hospitals have registered great improvement in delivery of health services after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched an ambitious 38 Billion shillings project in February 2015 to equip 96 hospitals nationwide. Residents in Embu county who have benefitted from the pacemaker surgery at two hospitals that had the technology installed, have lauded the national government for their efforts in improving health care,  part of the big four agenda for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term.

Also read:   Rai Mwilini: Saratani ya ubongo

Related Articles

2 hours ago
1,922

KFS,KWS and Narok County Govt enter into partnership to reclaim Mau forest

3 hours ago
1,896

Forum on the validation of children’s bill 2018 concludes today

3 hours ago
1,900

Maragua MP Mary Waithira asks the Govt to ease the acquisition of birth certificates

3 hours ago
1,920

Police release the identities and place a bounty of Kshs.2m each for 8 terror suspects