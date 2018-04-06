Services in Public hospitals in Embu improve after acquisition of equipment

As the world commemorates World Health Day, Embu county continues to progress towards achieving improved health status, with enhanced service delivery. Embu public hospitals have registered great improvement in delivery of health services after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched an ambitious 38 Billion shillings project in February 2015 to equip 96 hospitals nationwide. Residents in Embu county who have benefitted from the pacemaker surgery at two hospitals that had the technology installed, have lauded the national government for their efforts in improving health care, part of the big four agenda for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term.