Police release the identities and place a bounty of Kshs.2m each for 8 terror suspects

The war against terror in the country is slowly gaining momentum with the National Police Service in a joint operation with other National Security agencies announcing the foiling of several terror attempts as well as the arrest of terror operative, Habiba Omar Ali who was found in possession of 5 AK-47 rifles and a large cache of ammunition belonging to her husband, Mahat Issack Abdile, a key Al-shabab link person in Mandera county. Despite the progress made, security agencies have noted several attempts by Al-shabab operatives to infiltrate the country especially in the border town of Elwak. Meanwhile Kenyans have been asked to provide any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspected terrorist whose mugshots have been made available.