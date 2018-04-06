Harmonise projects, Ruto urges education managers

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has asked education managers to harmonise their projects with those of other development agencies.

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials from the ministries of Education and the National Treasury at his Harambee Annex office, Nairobi yesterday, he said the move will avoid duplication and misuse of resources.

“Those charged with the responsibility of formulating projects should ensure we get value for money. Let’s initiate sustainable projects that can address the needs of the people including unemployment among the youths,” said he said,” he added.

The meeting was attended by among others Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich and Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

The Deputy President also said the government has unveiled plans to make Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) attractive. He said technical education is not for school dropouts but for students who have the talent to excel saying that measures have been put in place to demystify the notion that vocational education is reserved for students with poor performers.

“We are doing our best to train more students to acquire knowledge and skills as well as upgrade and revamp technical eductaion to meet international standards and make it more competitive,” said Ruto.

Technical and vocational education Ruto said had the potential of improving the socio-economic sector of the country. “We are of the view that the economic competitiveness of a country depends on the skills of its workforce, because the sector is perceived as one of the crucial elements in enhancing economic productivity,” said Ruto.

Kipsang said the Sh8.84 billion ($88.4 million) that the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) approved in 2015 is being used to address key challenges in the education sector.

He said the move by the ministry to take the responsibility of supplying textbooks has saved the government billions of shillings, which could have been lost because of lack of efficiency and transparency. Rotich said projects, which have direct impact on the lives of the people, would receive funding.

He said Treasury officials would work closely with the national and county governments to ensure there is no duplication in the implementation of the projects. “We want to assure Kenyans that Treasury will fund projects that have sustainability and which have been aligned to the Governmnet’s agenda.