Man hospitalised after swallowing toothbrush

A 34-year-old man is admitted at the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) after he swallowed a toothbrush in a bizarre incident that has left many in shock.

David Charo, was rushed to the facility after accidentally swallowing his brush on Sunday while cleaning his teeth at Paziani village, in Ganze sub-county in Kilifi.

Charo, who spoke from his hospital bed yesterday, said that the toothbrush slid from his hands and fell through the oesophagus into the stomach.

“I woke up and was in hurry because I was going to Mombasa. At around 8am, I went to brush my teeth but accidentally the toothbrush slipped my tongue and I swallowed it,” he said.

He was rushed to Mariakani sub-county hospital on a motorbike and later referred to CPGH for surgical operation to remove the toothbrush.

“The brush stuck deep in my throat for hours, I attempted to remove it but it slide deep through the gullet into the stomach by the time we reached Mariakani hospital, but on arrival, doctors said they do not have capacity to carry out such an operation to remove the brush,” he said.v