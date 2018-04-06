CJ Maraga dismisses judges capture claims

Judy Akuma and Noah Cheploen @PeopleDailyKe

Chief Justice David Maraga has defended judges against allegations that some of them are aligned to the Opposition.

Speaking during the opening of the East African Court of Justice Workshop in Nairobi yesterday, Maraga took issue with Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i’s remarks on Tuesday that the some judges have formed an “evil” clique aimed at undermining the Executive.

He said he is not aware of any judge that has been captured by the Opposition. Maraga spoke as the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to “tame” Matiang’i, saying attack on Judiciary is recipe for chaos.

Addressing the press in Nakuru, Atwoli said it was wrong for Matiang’i to condemn a section of the Judiciary in public when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Security.

The CJ said the matter Matiang’i was referring to was in court and he should allow the courts to determine the case without any undue influence. Maraga denied that the judiciary is controlled by litigants, saying they deal with matters as they come based on the evidence before them.

“It is not true that any judge has been captured by the Opposition or the media as it is being claimed. Judges are simply issuing orders in the course of their business based on the evidence that is there. If they have made mistakes, let the affected parties appeal,” he said.

He said the courts have handled and determined various cases before including from the government side, Opposition and even individual cases in which they have ruled some in their favour or against them hence they are not being partisan.

When he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Security to respond to issues arising from the controversial deportation of Opposition activist lawyer Miguna Miguna, Matiang’i claimed that some judges have formed an “evil” clique to condemn the government unheard.