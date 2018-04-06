Hassan, Oswago face 2013 poll expenditure

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci The ghost of the 2013 General Election has returned to haunt former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly summoned them to answer questions on alleged irregularities and public funds that is not accounted for.

Former IEBC chairperson Isaac Hassan, former chief executive officer James Oswago and two other senior ex-officials are scheduled to appear before the committee on April 16.

Also summoned by the committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi are former deputy CEO Betty Nyabuto, who replaced Oswago in acting capacity, and former director legal and corporate affairs Praxedes Tororey, who retired after the August 8, 2017 General Election.

PAC says the officials are expected to explain the role they played in the election and the measures they put in place to protect taxpayers’ money. Hassan and Oswago, are in particular, expected to explain why the commission purchased 290 printers at the cost of Sh760,000 instead 337 printers budgeted for at Sh654,000.

Tororey will be expected to explain why lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi was paid Sh40 million to represent IEBC in the 2013 presidential election petition, an amount higher than what the lead counsel in the case was paid.

IEBC’s lead counsel, Aurelio Rebelo, was paid Sh30 million while other lawyers were paid Sh25 million. Further, Tororey is expected to explain the criteria the commission used to identify 14 law firms who were paid a total of Sh380 million in the 2013 presidential election petition.

According to the Auditor General’s report, the law firms were also single sourced, which is against the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

PAC will, at the same time, ask the former IEBC officials to respond to queries about transportation of poll materials after the committee was informed that the commission irregularly paid Sh50,487,440 to a company registered in 2014.

The officials are also expected to shed light on why one company was paid Sh50.5 million for transportation of election materials while others pocketed in excess of Sh460,000 daily for three days for transportation of election materials yet the company had not been contracted and was registered after the election and the award of contract.

MPs will also demand to know how the commission procured tallying forms valued at Sh52.5 million and finger prints pads and indelible ink at Sh39.9 million without following the due process.

In his 2014/15 report, Auditor General Edward Ouko questioned the procurement of Sh1.7 billion paid to Face Technologies limited of South Africa that was given the award for the supply, delivery, installation, training, testing and commissioning of 30,000 Electronic Voter Identification Devices.

The summons come after the commission grilled IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba who blamed former officials for audit queries raised by the Auditor General.

Hassan and fellow nine commissioners resigned in October 2016 in a deal that paved way for a new team led by Wafula Chebukati to oversee last year’s General Election. They took home a Sh315 million send-off package.