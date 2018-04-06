Cops promise Sh16m for terror suspects.

Robin Obino @obinorobin

Police have circulated photographs of eight men they say are suspected to have been planning terror attacks in various parts of the country.

This was after preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed several Kenyan nationals fighting alongside al-Shabaab in Somalia are involved in enticing youths within the country to travel to Somalia to join the terror group.

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet said yesterday in a statement that the police had lately observed an increase in attempts by the al-Shabaab militia to infiltrate the country.

“As part of our enhanced multi-agency counterterrorism efforts, we have identified eight individuals whose images appear here as being the ones planning and attempting to infiltrate our country in order to stage attacks,” he said.

The public has been urged to share any information that may lead to the arrest of Issac Alio Mohamed, Rahim Mohamed Sheikh, Bishar Hared Hussein, Bashie Adan Osman, Abdirashid Ibrahim Osman, Siyat Ibrahim Abdullahi, Abdi Ahmed Ibrahim, and Mohamed Muhumed Ahmed.

A Sh16 million bounty has been placed on their heads. The IG has urged the public to remain alert and promptly report suspicious characters.

“Whereas all security agencies are putting all possible measures to avert these attacks, we wish to remind you (public) that security is a collective responsibility and we must work together.”