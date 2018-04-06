About 60 cadet graduates join KDF

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

The Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe has said the military is committed to safeguard the interests of Kenyans in undertaking its assignments.

Speaking at Kenya Military Academy (KMA) in Nakuru during the commissioning of more than 60 special cadets, Mwathethe said KDF troops have undertaken successful operations within Somalia and peace keeping in Sudan with the United Nations thanks to support and goodwill from Kenyans.

“The goodwill we have as KDF is from the people of Kenya and as such we want to jealously safeguard the same by maintaining the highest standards of professionalism,” he said.

Mwathethe said the military has introduced development and leadership skills trainings to mould an all-rounded soldier. He outlined integrity, ethics and professionalism as some of the accomplishments the army has accomplished in the past decade.

The military chief also awarded trophies to Peter Kabaara, Linet Akoth, Michael Njau and Jacqueline Wangu for being the best recruits all round.