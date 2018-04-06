Implement peace deal, Wako tells Uhuru and Raila

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Former Attorney General Amos Wako has waded into the debate on President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga handshake, calling for implementation of the cohesion programme they promised.

Wako, who is also the Busia Senator, speaking as a former Attorney General (Emeritus) called for an urgent rollout of programmes to address long-standing issues bedeviling the country, to build bridges towards a united nation.

He made the appeal to President Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila premised on the joint statement they issued last month, where they undertook to jointly lead the nation in confronting critical issues and resolving them.

In a statement which he signed as ‘Attorney General Emeritus’, Wako expressed concern that it was almost a month since Uhuru and Raila issued the statement but no programme has been rolled out to show their commitment towards bringing Kenyans together and addressing other various challenges.

He told the two to show Kenyans the direction the country is supposed to take after the famous ‘Handshake’ that has calmed the then boiling political temperatures.

Some of the issues mentioned in this quest, said Wako, included negative ethnicity, lack of inclusiveness, lack of national ethos, electoral justice, devolution, corruption and security.

“On March 9, you issued a joint statement titled , ‘Building bridges to a new Kenya’ in which you eloquently identified the long standing issues that have bedeviled Kenya in spite of the new Constitution.

You undertook to jointly lead the nation in confronting and resolving them,” said Wako, in the open appeal to President Uhuru and Raila. “In the joint statement, you promised to roll out a programme that will implement these important shared objectives and promised the official launch will be held soon.

It is almost one month and neither has the programme been rolled out nor been launched,” he added. Wako held that the delay in launching the programmes had left a vacuum, now being filled in by those who think it is business as usual, even as he stated that a more focused consultation on resolving the said issues should take at least the next two years.

He was similarly concerned that premature electioneering and positioning for the 2022 elections has commenced, where leaders are engaging in negative and unproductive activities.

The activities, he said, are attracting the attention of Kenyans and unnecessarily depleting and draining their energies, detracting attention from development issues.

“The critical issues raised in your statement are in danger of being lost in the dust created,” Wako told the President and Raila. “I strongly appeal to you to roll out the programme and launch it soonest.

It is important that the nation be focused in engaging in constructive dialogue on important issues identified,” Wako stated. He opined that where constitutional and legal provisions will require enactment, the target should be that they be enacted by mid-2020 before the election fever of 2022 takes over.

Wako recounted the time it took to have a new constitutional hence the need to start early to work out modalities that are meant for the good of the country even as he called for caution so that Kenyans are not drawn into unnecessary politicking.