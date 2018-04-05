English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

2nd year Chuka University student found hanging in his hostel room

Police are investigating an incident where a possible case of suicide after the body of a second year computer science student at the Chuka University was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room.
According to Chuka -Igambang’ombe OCPD Barasa Sayia, a note found on the 21year-old student who was identified as Kevin Mugendi  indicated that he  committed  suicide after discovering that his girlfriend was cheating on him with another student.
Meanwhile in another incident a form three student from Kaimosi girls secondary school also committed suicide for allegedly performing poorly in her first term examinations.

