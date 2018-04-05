Gov’t begins the roll out of the Rapid bus transport system-BRT

The government has began implementing the rapid bus transport system after setting a designated lane along the Thika Superhighway for public service vehicles in a bid to curb the traffic jam menace in Nairobi.

Transport cabinet secretary James Macharia said the new plan which took effect this Thursday will be expanded to other major cities soon.

Nairobi is set to witness a dramatic change in its public transport system in line with the government’s push to implement bus rapid transport system or BRT as clearly indicated on the roads.