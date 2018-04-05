English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov't begins the roll out of the Rapid bus transport system-BRT

The government has began implementing the rapid bus transport system after setting a designated lane along the Thika Superhighway for public service vehicles in a bid to curb the traffic jam menace  in Nairobi.
Transport cabinet secretary James Macharia said the new plan which took effect this Thursday will be expanded to other major cities soon.
Nairobi is set to witness a dramatic change in its public transport system  in line with the government’s push to implement bus rapid transport system or BRT as clearly indicated on the roads.

