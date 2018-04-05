Zuma due in court today on graft charges

Johannesburg, Thursday

Former South African president Jacob Zuma is to appear in court Friday on 16 corruption charges over a suspect arms deal that dogged much of his rule before he was ousted in February.

Zuma will attend the brief preliminary hearing at the Durban High Court in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of a trial that could send him to jail.

Crowds of Zuma’s loyal supporters and political opponents are expected to rally outside the court, where a large police presence is planned to prevent clashes.

Andrew Feinstein, a former lawmaker in the ruling African National Congress Party (ANC) which Zuma led with a firm grip for years, has campaigned for more than a decade for the case to come to court.

“The reality is that Jacob Zuma should find himself in jail,” Feinstein said, adding that there was “overwhelming evidence” of the ex-president’s guilt. Zuma is accused of taking bribes from French arms maker Thales over a contract worth 4 billion euros ($5 billion) during his time as a provincial economy minister and then deputy ANC president.

Thales, which supplied naval vessels as part of the deal, will also be charged with corruption and company representatives expected to appear in court alongside Zuma. Zuma is accused of illicitly pocketing 4,072,499.85 rand from 783 payments handled by Schabir Shaik, a businessman who acted as his financial adviser.

A key plank of the prosecution case is a fax signed by Alain Thetard, a manager at the South African affiliate of Thales, which was then called Thomson-CSF. The fax allegedly describes the agreement reached with Zuma. Thales declined to comment on the case.

Zuma, who came to power as president shortly after the charges were first dropped in 2009, has always denied any wrongdoing. Shaik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2005 based on the same accusations, but a much-criticised 2016 inquiry absolved Zuma of any blame. – AFP