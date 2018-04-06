Money will not cure addicts, Waititu told

Kiambu Women’s Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba has urged Governor Ferdinand Waititu to stop paying addicts.

Wa Muchomba said youths hooked to alcohol and drugs should first be taken to rehabilitation centres for several months for detoxing and counselling and should be trained before being reintegrated into the society to engage in productive activities.

The MP, who is the patron of Mamacare Recovery Centre which admits illicit alcohol and substance abuse addicts, faulted the governor for using “unorthodox methods” to reform the victims.

“Although the initiative to rehabilitate illicit alcohol and drugs addicts is noble, it loses meaning when the victims spend the day doing manual jobs and later get paid because they end up using the cash to buy alcohol,” she said.

Wa Muchomba said taking the addicts to rehabilitation centres where they can be counselled, trained and then given funds to start income-generating projects was a better solution. Indulge in alcoholism She said most of the recovering addicts are terminally ill and require medical care as well as counselling.

“Some of those who indulge in alcoholism are HIV/Aids victims while others have tuberculosis, therefore, engaging them in manual labour and then giving them money in the evening is a waste of resources,” she said.

“They end up using the money to indulge in alcoholism and drug abuse turning the rehabilitation exercise into a money-wasting affair,” said George Kinyua, a Kiambaa resident.

Governor Waititu has selected 50 drugs and alcohol addicts from every ward, who do menial jobs and are paid Sh400 daily excluding lunch and breakfast. He has declared total war on the manufacture, sale and consumption of illicit brews in the county.

Despite opposition from alcohol traders in the area, the governor revoked licences of all bars in the area and the owners are required to apply afresh.

He has vowed no bar will be allowed to operate in residential areas and a board consisting of representatives from every ward was recently put in place to ensure new alcohol regulations are followed.

Wa Muchoba, in collaboration with the county government, has admitted about 80 male drug addicts at the National Government Affirmative Action Multipurpose Centre in Kiambaa.

They will remain at the facility for three months for treatment and counselling after which they will be taken to vocational training centres to und