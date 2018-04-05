English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Nanyuki Cottage Estate residents accuse County of laxity in garbage collection
Residents of Cottage Estate in Nanyuki town have accused the Laikipia garbage collection unit of the county government of failing to deliver services, after failing to collect garbage from their estate for the last three months. The residents who pay their sewage and garbage collection fees to Nanyuki water company said the county lorries have not made any collection this year despite collecting monthly payments from them.