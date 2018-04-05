English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Education CS Amina envisions end to strike after receiving necessary data
The ongoing university lecturers strike may end any time soon. This was announced by education Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed, after the ministry received prerequisite data from respective universities to fast track the salary negotiation process. And as our reporter Georgina Magondu tells us, the lecturers have been pushing for the implementation of the 2017-2021 collecting bargaining agreement [CBA]