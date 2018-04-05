English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Mt.Elgon Insecurity : Leaders concerned about harassment allegations by security officials

Various leaders have expressed concern about reported harassment cases of Mt Elgon residents by security officers posted to enforce a curfew imposed by interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i one month ago. The leaders said it was worrying that officers who were expected to protect the locals from criminal gangs who had terrorised them for months, were now mistreating them.

