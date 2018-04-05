Raila to address devolution meeting

Irene Githinji @@gitshee

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has confirmed that he will attend in the upcoming 5th devolution conference to be held in Kakamega.

Raila is expected to deliver the keynote address on the second day of the conference, which runs from April 23 to April 27 at Kakamega High School.

Yesterday, Raila was expected to meet with Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, Council of Governor Vice Chairperson, Anne Waiguru and the Ministry’s technical committee over the upcoming conference in his Capitol Hall office.

However, it emerged that Wamalwa could not make it, citing an urgent meeting he had to attend in Naivasha. Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general, Edwin Sifuna said Raila has however confirmed attendance.

“The invitation has been received and Raila has confirmed he will speak on good governance and transparency,” said Sifuna.