State to demarcate lanes for NYS buses

The government will from next week demarcate expressways in major roads in Nairobi for use by the newly-introduced National Youth Service (NYS) commuter buses.

Public Service Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia (pictured) defended the move to introduce the buses, saying they are meant to help stabilise commuter fares, decongest the city traffic and restore discipline in the public service vehicles (PSVs) sector.

Speaking when she appeared before the Senate Roads and Transport Committee, the CS said the government will acquire more buses to boost the current fleet of 27 buses.

Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and NTSA director general Francis Meja also appeared before the House team to present their views on the matter.

Kobia told the committee chaired by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi that the NYS buses will alleviate the commuters suffering in hands of matatus.

“We are charging Sh20 per fare regardless of the distance because we need Nairobians to spend less on transport and to be left with some money to improve their quality of living,” she said, adding: “Going forward, government will embark on isolating dedicated expressways to fast-track the buses movement.”

But Kimutai accused the government of engaging in unfair competition by introducing the buses. He also blamed the police for the mess in the matatu sector, saying most traffic officers are keen on collecting bribes instead of enforcing traffic rules.

Meja confirmed the NYS buses have complied with all regulations and have been granted a three-month licence for use during the piloting stage. Boinnet defended the police and faulted matatu operators for bribing police.

“We have always told the members of the public to stop bribing our officers. Refuse to give them money when asked. We have also asked our officers not to take bribes because they risk their jobs. In the past one year we have sacked 300 officers engaged in corruption,” he said.