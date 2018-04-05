Raila slams Matiang’i over Judiciary jibe

Robin Obino @obinorobin

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has lashed out at Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i for “denigrating” the Judiciary when he appeared before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

He said CS utterances were a slap in the face of the unity plan between him (Raila) and President Uhuru Kenyatta last month when they pledged to unite Kenyans.

In a terse statement, Raila hit at Matiang’i for labelling some judicial services as “evil” when he appeared before National Assembly Security and National Administration Committee to answer queries on the deportation of lawyer Miguna Miguna.

The Opposition chief also cautioned Parliament against allowing itself to be a platform for State officers to attack other arms of government. “Four weeks ago President Uhuru Kenyatta and I came together and agreed that we would change the direction of our country.

We promised Kenyans that we will use our social and political platforms to foster reconciliation. I was, therefore, distraught to see our Cabinet Secretary of Interior making virulent attacks on the Judiciary,” read the statement read in part.

Speaking on Tuesday, Matiang’i said there was “an evil clique of judicial officers” keen to embarrass the Executive. But Raila urged the CS to register his grievances with the Judicial Service Commission as it is the only body mandated to pursue matters touching on conduct of judges.

“It is unethical and irresponsible for a Cabinet Secretary to publicly denigrate another arm of government and to refer to judges as ‘evil’,” he said. “We have just come from the longest, most dramatic political period in Kenya’s history. The politics and leadership of chest-thumping, fear mongering, hate and division must end.”

Raila also criticised the CS for castigating his predecessors in the ministry for allegedly selling citizenship, and massive fraud in Immigration department.