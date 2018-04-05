Auditor’s report reveals massive funds wastage

Mercy Mwai and Irene Githinji @PeopleDailyKe

Various State corporations and commissions are on the spot after the Auditor General once again revealed widespread misuse of public funds through weak financial controls and stalled projects in the 2015/16 financial year.

In the latest report released by the Kenya National Audit Office, Auditor General Edward Ouko accused several corporations of spending money beyond their budgetary provisions as well as failing to prudently use resources available to them.

He finds that some parastatals had started new projects yet others had stalled while other corporations had not consulted the National Treasury before entering into new contracts.

Among parastatals and commissions that have been flagged of employing bad financial usage are Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Agency Authority, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), National Land Commission (NLC), Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC), Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) and the Children Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK), among others.

On NLC, the AG accuses the commission of failing to open a bank account to deposit Sh19 million meant for domestic and foreign travel.

According to the report, the amount was transferred to a personal account at National Bank of Kenya, operated by the project accountant who made several withdrawals to meet project expenses, contrary to Section 28 of the Public Fiancee Management Act.

On JSC, Ouko noted the commission failed to account for Sh 241.4 million that was spent on various matters. The report says commission could not account for Sh49 million paid to board members as allowances for 61 meetings.

Only 31 meetings were supported by the minutes, supporting documents of attendance and registers. During the year under review, the report also indicts JSC of incurring expenditure in items which had huge unexplained increases.

The commission spent Sh56.1 million on foreign travel, which was Sh21.7 million more than what was spent in 2014/15 on printing, advertising and information suppliers and services.

JSC also spent Sh16.6 million which was way above the Sh12.3 million spent in 2014/15 while on other operating expenses the commission spent Sh32.1 million which was Sh24.6 million more than in the previous financial year.

On Uwezo Fund, the auditor’s report accuses the board of management of failing to prepare bank reconciliations for nine accounts totaling to Sh1.8 billion as the main Co-operative Bank account statement reflected Sh7.1m in the bank, but not in cash.

The Kenya Maritime Authority has also been flagged for having audit queries as the report said he could not verify usage of Sh1 billion as at June 30, 2016.

Kemsa, on the other hand, is on the spot as Ouko found he could not confirm the validity and accuracy of property, plant and equipment blanche which include various parcels of land spread across the country, including Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kakamega, Nyeri and Garissa valued at Sh3.1 billion.

On the existence of National Oil Corporation, (NOC), Ouko regretted there was uncertainty as it had accumulated losses of Sh1.2 billion in addition to the net current liability position of Sh955 million the agency is operating from.

At NSSF, an examination of 20 sampled employer files in nine branches disclosed that contributions totalling Sh754,995,366 million had not been submitted in the stipulated time period by government bodies.

The audit report, however, indicates that management has taken action by issuing demand letters and making alternative payment arrangements with employers such as installment payments before considering legal action. It also showed that members’ contributions are held in a suspense account.

Financial statements as at June 30, 2015 reflected an amount of Sh748 million that was held in a suspense account due to lack of proper details of the members from their employers.

An audit of Communications Authority’s operations showed that a balance of Sh1.7 billion was arrived at after provision for bad and doubtful debts of Sh194 million.

The amount, says the report, was arrived at after unexplained reduction of Sh50.4 million from previous years’ figure of Sh244.5 million. Consequently, authenticity of reduction in provision of Sh50.4 million could not be confirmed.

For the Anti-Counterfeit Agency, irregular procurement of legal services was identified. It emerged that the agency entered into a contract with two legal firms, instructing them to represent it on various cases.

The Children Welfare Society of Kenya audit revealed it had budgeted for Sh4.2 billion, but the actual revenue realised amounted to Sh818.6 million resulting in a shortfall.