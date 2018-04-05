Girls fall prey to elusive Kakamega predator on prowl

When police retrieved the remains of 12-year-old Sharlene Mwanzia from a metallic water tank in the ceiling of a house in Kakamega town last month, the public suspicion on the probable scoundrel was vindicated.

In fact, not even the security agencies were concerned by the return of Abdul Khalif Salim, 34, the main suspect in three previous kidnapping and murders within a radius of less than 100 metres in the low-end Nabongo scheme and service estate.

While two of the murder cases remain unresolved to date, police have attempted to unravel the third one involving another 12-year girl Faith Andia Barbra, a former pupil at Nabongo Primary School.

She was kidnapped, killed and her decapitated body parts strewn around the estate in hair-raising style. It was this murder trial that was due to begin at the High Court in Kakamega on March 19, that Abdul, who was freed on Sh1 million bond was back to attend.

He fled the town after that September 2014 murder of Barbra and settled-in with a cousin Mohsin Jabria upon his return. It was at his cousin’s rental house that the body of Sharlene was traced five days after the girl’s disappearance.

When public anger exploded, the buildings, owned by former Shinyalu MP Daniel Khamasi, bore the brunt and intensity of this fury. This is after both the suspect and his cousin managed to slip away.

Their relatives were, however, left to seek police protection after inciting remarks by politicians including Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Lugari MP Ayub Savula who demanded their banishment. Multiple interviews with close friends, relatives and Muslim clerics paint Salim as a man who started using drugs at a tender age.

“This boy was never brought up as a Muslim. He never stepped in a madrassa class. I’ve known him as an accomplished bhang smoker. He is not even married at his advanced age,” one cleric said adding that his family was currently paying back a Sh500,000 debt from theft.

Salim’s former schoolmates at Nabongo Primary School say he began to abuse drugs at an early age. “He was just in Class Three then but was smoking bhang in the latrines,” one alumni recalled.

“A warrant of arrest has since been issued and police are looking for persons who stood surety for Salim in the other case,” said Kakamega county DCI boss Carey Nyawinda.