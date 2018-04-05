Painter brushes off autism

Paul Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

As the world celebrated the Autism Awareness Day on Easter Monday, mothers with such children in Nanyuki gathered to celebrate the talent of one of their own.

Kilean Nicholson aka Bola who was born autistic 17 years ago at El Karama ranch in Laikipia has beaten the odds to express his desire for flying through drawing.

The last born in a family of two derives his ambitions from his father Michael Nicholson, who is a pilot, and each time he gets a rough paper and a pencil draws different types of aircraft.

Bola cannot speak but he is a source of encouragement to his family, who said they could not have prayed for anything else other than their autistic heir.

During the World Autism Day, the family exhibited some of his artistic work and to their surprise out of the 55 drawings presented for sale at the Soames hotel in Nanyuki, 51 were sold out by close of business yesterday. Retailing at an average of Sh2,500 each, the bunch has fetched the family more than Sh100,000.

“This is an encouragement and a big achievement by the boy, everyone in the family and those who came to support us and also a wake-up call to parents with such kids that there is more to having this condition than the world sees,” the mother said.

She said her son can express himself through drawing and that many autistic children have special gifts in them which, if nurtured, become positive points of reference.

She said it is important to encourage these children in whatever they show interest in since most of them cannot attend school.

Vanessa Hanka, another mother of a 17-year-old autistic girl Saskia Hanka, said she noticed the condition when her daughter was two years and enrolled her for Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) classes in England.

“This has greatly improved the condition of my daughter and if such classes were available globally, it can be a reprieve to many parents but the affordability remains a problem,” she said.

Jecintah Silakan, who has started a Sang’inda Foundation in Laikipia North to cater for such kids, who are regarded as a curse, welcomed the coming together of mothers with children from different races to educate people on the condition, which is now becoming a global concern.

Silakan, whose first born son, Sang’inda Seti, has the condition, urged society to accept and appreciate autistic children. She said as part of contribution to appreciating the children living with the condition, she is taking care of some who have been abandoned by the society.