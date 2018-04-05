Government urged to scale up awareness on NHIF

George Kebaso @Morarak

The self-employed should urgently be brought under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) scheme, if Kenya is to avert escalation of poverty and death.

Health experts congregating in Wote, Makueni county yesterday called on the government to scale up awareness among Kenyans on the importance of enrolling for the NHIF membership before even thinking of rolling out the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has identified UHC as a key pillar in his Big 4 agenda to drive his retirement gift to Kenyans in the next four years.

During yesterday’s initial discussions on the UHC and the reasons needed to fast-track its quick roll out to the country, the experts felt that to cushion Kenyans from unnecessary medical-related costs, the benefits of NHIF must be clearly explained.

They were drawn from both the public and private sector, Africa Medical Research Foundation (AMREF) Africa group chief executive Githinji Gitahi said in Kenya, like many other countries in Africa, illness can mean financial ruin.

World Bank Group, Head, Health in Africa Initiative Khama Rogo on the other hand said that an efficient health system infrastructure should be put in place first.

During the two-day conference, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana (pictured)also expressed confidence that the county’s unique subsided medical service system will not be scrapped off once he leaves office.