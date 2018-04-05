Your days are numbered, Uhuru warns State officers

Your days are numbered. That was the stern warning by President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday to State officers using public office to enrich themselves, instead of delivering on their mandate.

Speaking at Tenwek Mission Hospital in Bomet, where he opened a Sh300 million ultramodern eye and dental centre, President Uhuru told public officials to work to ensure the Jubilee’s agenda is realised.

He said Kenyans were yearning for the services as promised by his administration, hence it was up to the state officers who have been bestowed with various mandate to ensure they deliver.

The President, who was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, said the Jubilee administration had set aside funds for various mega projects to uplift the lives of all Kenyans across the country, but noted it was saddening that only a little was being felt in manner of delivery.

Citing the newly commissioned facility at Tenwek, the Uhuru said: “We have all seen the huge amount of funds used to put up this facility, but has it been utilised well…something big, worth it and pleasing can be seen, so why can’t we also see this in our public facilities?”

He said the government will allocate funds to establish modern eye and dental facilities in referral hospitals across the country in the next 12 months.

The Tenwek facility, with a capacity to treat more than 15,000 patients per month, is expected to largely serve the South and North Rift regions. He said it was possible to realise such hospitals in all the counties if only leaders commit themselves to delivery, shun politics and utilise funds for intended purposes.

Sending a strong message that his administration will not tolerate public officers who are not keen on delivering, President Uhuru said funds for putting up a similar facility at Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Nyeri and Mombasa will be availed.

“We are going to set funds aside for such projects and if they are not completed by next year those responsible should get prepared to be sacked because we have many energetic Kenyans out there capable of doing that work,” he warned.

The President also pledged Sh20 million for the construction of a burnt kitchen and a restaurant at the Tenwek hospital. Present were governors Joyce Laboso (Bomet), Samwel Tunai (Narok), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho) and senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet) Christopher Langat (Bomet) former governor Isaac Ruto and local MPs.

DP Ruto said it was possible to achieve all the agenda set by the Jubilee administration since all leaders were now working in unison.

“It is easy to transform our country because we are now united and we shall join hands in ensuring we deliver on the Jubilee’s ‘Big Four’ agenda…sometime back we could not achieve this because we could not speak in one voice, but it is now good because even Isaac (Ruto) who is with us here is a good gentleman and he supports us,” the DP said amidst laughter from the crowd.