Universal Healthcare conference opens in Makueni County
The Universal Healthcare conference kicked-off in Makueni county with delegates deliberating on how to strengthen the country’s healthcare supply chain a key pillar in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term development agenda.
Grace Kuria tells us how Makueni county is setting the pace in access to universal healthcare with a special card where residents pay only 500 shs a year to enable them access medical services at any health facility in the county.