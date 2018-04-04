English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Police Vehicle impounded with 5tons of Rosewood timber

K24 Tv
1,974 Less than a minute

Four government vehicles were Wednesday impounded in two separate incidents while ferrying timber in contravention of the ongoing ban on logging.

In the first incident a vehicle belonging to the administration police was impounded in Pokot South transporting 5 tonnes of the endangered rosewood timber while in the second incident in Baringo county three other lorries belonging to the prisons department were seized in Eldama Ravine carrying 7 tonnes of cyprus wood.

