Police Vehicle impounded with 5tons of Rosewood timber
Four government vehicles were Wednesday impounded in two separate incidents while ferrying timber in contravention of the ongoing ban on logging.
In the first incident a vehicle belonging to the administration police was impounded in Pokot South transporting 5 tonnes of the endangered rosewood timber while in the second incident in Baringo county three other lorries belonging to the prisons department were seized in Eldama Ravine carrying 7 tonnes of cyprus wood.