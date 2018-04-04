Pres. Kenyatta puts on notice public servants over graft

President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again fired a warning to cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries that anyone found engaging in corruption will face the full force of the law.

The warning came barely a month since the cabinet secretaries and the principal secretaries signed two oaths on general leadership and integrity and another pledging accountability.

President Kenyatta who was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto issued the warning after commissioning an ultra modern eye and dental centre at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet county.