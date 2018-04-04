Gov’t delegation sent to brief Odinga on devolution fails to meet him

A high profile meeting between opposition leader Raila Odinga and a government delegation comprising of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and council of governors vice- chairperson, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru failed to take off after differences emerged on the structure and venue of the talks.

The government delegation said to have been sent to see Mr Odinga was forced to cancel the engagement in the last hour after Odinga said he was not available to see them.

Sources further say the govt side was told to keep off the meeting that would have taken place at Mr Odinga’s Capitol Hill office.

Odinga later released a hitting statement castigating Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i over his tuesday attacks on the Judiciary.