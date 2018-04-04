English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov’t delegation sent to brief Odinga on devolution fails to meet him

K24 Tv 11 hours ago
1,975 Less than a minute

A high profile meeting between opposition leader Raila Odinga and a government delegation comprising of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and council of governors vice- chairperson, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru failed to take off after differences emerged on the  structure and  venue of the talks.

The government delegation said to have been sent to see Mr Odinga was forced to cancel the engagement in the last hour after Odinga said he was not available to see them.

Also read:   CS Macharia guceera thukuru-ini wa Githagara kuria ari murutwo.

Sources further say the govt side was told to keep off the meeting  that would have taken place at Mr Odinga’s Capitol Hill office.

Odinga later released a hitting statement castigating Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i over his  tuesday attacks on the Judiciary.

Related Articles

8 hours ago
2,001

Painter brushes off autism

8 hours ago
2,042

State to demarcate lanes for NYS buses

8 hours ago
1,945

Amina orders dons back to work as union dig in on salary deal

8 hours ago
1,983

Elderly tourist in love misadventure stranded